2 accused killed in clash at Goindwal Sahib jail

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, February 26

Two gangsters, who were arrested in connection with singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case and lodged in Goindwal Sahib Central Jail in Tarn Taran district, were killed in a clash among inmates on Sunday, the police said. One inmate was critically injured in the fight.

Hit with iron grills The clash took place around 3 pm when the inmates came out of their barracks

They began attacking one another and clashed for about an hour

The inmates had sharpened iron grills and iron strips for using those as weapons

They were associated with Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang. The deceased have been identified as Mandeep Singh alias Toofan of Batala and Mohna alias Manmohan Singh of Budhlada. The injured inmate is Keshav whose condition is stated to be serious. He has been referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar.

Sachin Bishnoi, along with several others, was also injured in the clash. They were treated in the jail hospital. Two more jail inmates — Manpreet Singh alias Bhau of Faridkot and Arshad Khan of Rajasthan — were brought to Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran, for treatment.

Tarn Taran police chief Gurmeet Singh Chohan said that the clash occurred at about 3 pm when the inmates came out of their barracks as per their routine. Suddenly, they began attacking one another. They clashed for about an hour. The jail administration apparently remained helpless in controlling them. The victims were brought to the Civil Hospital at 4.50 pm.

According to sources in the Police Department, the two groups clashed over credit for killing Sidhu Moosewala. The SSP informed that a total of 25 gangsters named in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case were lodged in the high security zone of the Goindwal Sahib Jail.

He said that at the time of Sidhu Moosewala murder, gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria had good relations and now, reports of differences between them have surfaced.

Dr Jagjit Singh, Emergency Medical Officer (EMO) at Tarn Taran Civil Hospital, said that Mandeep Singh and Manmohan Singh were brought dead.

According to the information available, the inmates had sharpened iron grills and iron strips for using those as weapons.

Mandeep Singh had over 20 criminal cases against him. He was also involved in the shooting of notorious gangster Ranbir Singh alias Rana Kandowali in a hospital complex in August 2021. He along with Manpreet Singh alias Mani Rayya was arrested by anti-gangster task force in September last year.

