Home / Punjab / 2 aides of Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuri held

2 aides of Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuri held

Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 03:59 AM Mar 21, 2025 IST
The police today claimed that two associates of Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuri gangs were arrested following an encounter near Jaito. The operation was carried out by a CIA team which had set up a checkpoint near a drain bridge to monitor any suspicious activity.

Faridkot SSP Dr Pragya Jain said during the operation, a car approached the checkpoint and the occupants were signalled to stop. Instead of complying, they opened fire at the police team, prompting the policemen to respond in self-defence. In the exchange of gunfire, one suspect was injured and subsequently overpowered by the police.

The arrested persons have been identified as Surinder Singh, alias Gagan, of Dr Ambedkar Nagar and Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lakhu, of Jaito. The police recovered a .32 bore pistol, two live rounds and the car they were travelling in.

The SSP said the police records revealed that Gagan had a history of criminal activities, including multiple cases under the IPC, the Arms Act and the NDPS Act.

