2 aides of Landa held in Delhi

New Delhi, January 20

In a major operation against the Khalistani terror-gangster module, the Delhi Police special cell has arrested two close associates of fugitive Khalistani terrorist Landa Harike from Punjab.

One of the arrested persons, Rajan Bhatti, a resident of Gurdaspur, has been named in over 15 cases and was absconding. He is accused of target killings and disturbing communal harmony in Punjab on the directions of Landa Harike and Harvinder Singh Rinda, the police said on Friday.

On the basis of disclosures made by Rajan Bhatti and a technical analysis, in a joint operation with the Punjab Police, the Delhi Police special cell arrested one more person, Kanwaljeet Singh alias Chinna, a resident of Makhu, Ferozepur.

According to the Delhi Police, accused Rajan Bhatti was handling Chinna for receiving and pushing drone-dropped drugs and firearms in Punjab. Landa Harike had tasked Rajan and Chinna with killing two targets in Punjab.

Chinna, along with an accomplice, was zeroed in near Didar Hotel, Beas, Amritsar Rural.

The Delhi Police team in association with the Punjab Police conducted a raid when the suspects opened fire at the police and tried to escape.

In the exchange of fire, police personnel received bullet injuries. In the operation, Chinna was apprehended while his accomplice managed to flee.

Regarding this incident, an FIR has been filed at the Beas police station in Amritsar (Rural). Efforts are underway to nab the accomplice of Chinna, officials said.

