2 AK-47s, pistols seized in Ferozepur

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 11

The BSF jawans, belonging to the 160th Battalion, today seized a consignment of arms and ammunition from near Shamaske border outpost (BOP).

After getting specific inputs, jawans carried out a search operation during which two AK-47 rifles with four magazines (two loaded and two empty) and two pistols along with four magazines (two loaded, two empty) were found near border pillar number 217/15, 150 metres from barbed fencing, along the International Border.

On December 8, jawans of the 136 battalion had seized 2.6-kg heroin along with a pistol, magazine and six live rounds near Dona Telu Mal border outpost.

On December 3, troops belonging to the 55 battalion had seized 26.850-kg heroin along with a pistol, two magazines and 50 live rounds near Soharwali border outpost in Fazilka district.

Similarly on December 2, the BSF jawans had confiscated five assault rifles along with five magazines and five pistols from Gandhu Kilcha village near the Jagdish border outpost.

