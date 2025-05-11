DT
Home / Punjab / 2 arrested for espionage activities linked to Pak official at High Commission in Delhi 

The initial probe reveals that the accused had been receiving payments through online for providing classified information
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:56 PM May 11, 2025 IST
Punjab Police on Sunday said they had arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in espionage activities linked to a Pakistani official posted at the High Commission in Delhi.

Acting on credible intelligence, one suspect was arrested for leaking sensitive information to a Pakistan-based handler regarding Indian Army movements, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

"Based on disclosures made during interrogation, a second conduit was also identified and taken into custody," said the DGP in a post on X.

The initial probe revealed that the accused had been receiving payments through online for providing classified information.

They were in frequent contact with the handler and were involved in channeling funds to other local operatives as per his instructions, he said.

Two mobile phones have been recovered, and an FIR has been registered, said the DGP.

"This operation marks a significant step in dismantling cross-border espionage networks and reinforces our commitment to national security," said Yadav.

