2 arrested for taking away infant in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, December 7

The police have arrested a mother-daughter duo who stole a newborn child from the Women and Children Hospital here two days ago. The accused have been identified as Simarjit Kaur of Phide Khurd village in Faridkot and Kulwinder Kaur of Kotheguru in Bathinda.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the woman had been living separately from her in-laws and her child had died after delivery last month. She conspired with her mother to steal a child so that she could show it to her in-laws as her own baby.

The police have named three persons, including the mother and daughter, in the case. The newborn was handed over to the family by Bathinda SSP J Elanchezhian on Wednesday.

The SSP said in the preliminary investigation, it came to light that Simarjit Kaur was married to Harjinder Singh of Phide Khurd village last year, but five months after the wedding, she had an argument with her husband. After that Simarjit came back to house of her parents.

She gave birth to a boy on November 2 at the Civil Hospital, but the baby died. After this, Kulwinder and Simarjit along with Jaswinder Singh of Maluka village and Jagsir Singh planned to steal a child.

The SSP said Simarjit, who had earlier been admitted to the Civil Hospital, did a recce of the place and stole a newborn. After stealing the baby, they stayed in Bathinda for a night and the next day, they went to Kothaguru.

The newborn was recovered from Jaswinder Singh’s house in Maluka. The newborn, who was suffering from cold and fever, has been admitted to the Civil Hospital.

#Faridkot