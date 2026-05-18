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Home / Punjab / 2 back-to-back firing incidents linked to extortion bids create panic in Amritsar

2 back-to-back firing incidents linked to extortion bids create panic in Amritsar

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia criticises Punjab government for failing to control crime, alleges businessmen are living in fear

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:30 AM May 18, 2026 IST
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Bullet marks seen at the Kajaria showroom owned by SAD leader Harpreet Singh at Rayya.
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Two firing incidents allegedly linked to extortion bids has created panic across the Amritsar rural belt after separate attacks were reported within barely 30 minutes in Nath Di Khui and Rayy on Sunday evening.

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According to information, unidentified assailants first opened fire outside Dhalla Jewellers near Nath Di Khui around 6.32 pm. The shop reprtedly belongs to Angrej Singh of Chananke village, who is believed to have been the target. No injuries were reported, but the incident triggered fear among local traders and residents.

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Soon after, around 7 pm, two motorcycle-borne attackers allegedly fired nearly eight rounds outside a Kajaria showroom at Rayya under the Beas police station area. The showroom belongs to Harpreet Singh Happy, an Akali Dal candidate from Ward Number 4 and son of late SGPC member and former Rayya Municipal Committee president Gurvinder Pal Singh Rayya.

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Sources claimed that Harpreet had allegedly received extortion threats earlier.

Though the police have not officially confirmed the extortion angle, both incidents have intensified concerns over rising gangster activity and targeted firing cases in Punjab.

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The back-to-back shootings also sparked strong political reactions. Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia accused the Punjab government of failing to control crime and alleged that businessmen across the state were living under fear.

Majithia said incidents of firing, extortion rackets and gangster activity were rapidly becoming “the new normal” in Punjab. He alleged that traders and ordinary citizens were living under constant fear while criminals continued to operate fearlessly in public places.

Traders in the Majha region also expressed concern over increasing extortion threats and firing incidents targeting businessmen.

Police teams reached both crime scenes and launched investigations. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to identify the attackers. No arrests had been reported till late evening.

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