2 Bishnoi aides arrested

Tribune News Service

Muktsar/Abohar, June 10

The Muktsar police today claimed to have arrested an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi from Warringkhera village and seized three pistols from him.

The accused, identified as Gurdeep Singh, alias Gita, of Kingra village in Haryana is facing five criminal cases, including attempt to murder.

The police claimed Gita confessed to have brought the weapons on the directions of his associates Goldy Brar and Manpreet Manna.

Meanwhile, another of Bishnoi’s aide and sharpshooter Sanjeev, alias Sanjay Bishnoi, of Roranwali village has been arrested, the Ahohar police have said. He has been nabbed in connection with a firing incident on April 29.