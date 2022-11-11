2 bizmen held for fraud in Jammu

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 10

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly arrested two former directors of Bharat Box Factory Limited, Praveen Aggarwal and Anil Kumar, in Jammu for allegedly defrauding the State Bank of India (SBI) of over Rs 80 crore.

The CBI acted on a complaint filed by the bank in 2020 against the company and its directors. Both were produced in a CBI court in Jammu, following which they were sent to seven-day CBI custody.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #jammu