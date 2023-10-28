2 bludgeon man to death, nabbed

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 27

he Patiala police have arrested two men who allegedly bludgeoned their friend to death for drugs. The deceased has been identified as Gurjinder Singh (27) of Bhadson in Patiala.

He was killed by his friend Simranjit Singh and his accomplice Karan Kumar after being drugged.

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said the body had been recovered from a canal at Mehas village in Nabha on October 17. The victim was later identified as Gurjinder Singh.

The SSP added that the deceased was a drug addict and had come in contact with suspect Simranjit Singh at a de-addiction centre at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. The police said investigation revealed that Gurjinder was bludgeoned to death by the suspects.

“The suspects had invited Gurjinder to their place at Hira Mehal in Nabha, where they drugged and killed him to snatch his mobile phone, watch, motorcycle and money. They carried his body on a two-wheeler and dumped it in the canal”, SSP Varun said.He added that the suspects have been arrested and the motorcycle used in the crime recovered. The duo has been booked.

Police officials said the suspects are aged between 27 and 30 years and don't have any source of income.

Victim was drugged by suspects

