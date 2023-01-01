2 bodies found

Abohar, December 31
The bodies of Mangat Ram of Dhaba Kokrian village and his brother-in-law (sister's husband) Bal Ram of Kishanpura village were found on Friday evening near Lakhuwali headworks in Indira Gandhi canal. The hands of both were tied together.
The police handed over the bodies to relatives on Saturday after the post-mortem examination. As per Vikram's statement, his father Bal Ram and maternal uncle Mangat Ram had told him on December 18 that Babu Singh, Jagtar Singh, Avtar Singh and Sukhdev Singh of Kishanpura village had allegedly refused to pay back Rs 21 lakh loan. The loanees had allegedly threatened them of dire consequence, he said. Upset over humiliation, both ended life by suicide, Vikram alleged. A case has been registered, a probe is on.
