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Home / Punjab / 2 booked for duping youth of Rs 34.80 lakh on pretext of sending him to USA

2 booked for duping youth of Rs 34.80 lakh on pretext of sending him to USA

Case registered against the accused at Makhu police station

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Our Correspondent
Ferozepur, Updated At : 07:52 PM May 17, 2026 IST
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The Ferozepur Police have booked two persons for allegedly duping a youth from Makhu of Rs 34.80 Lakh on the pretext of sending him to the USA.

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According to information, the accused, identified as Surinder Singh alias Shinda and Gurinder Singh alias Bhinda, both residents of Kalu Arai Hithar village in the Mamdot area, allegedly took Rs 34.80 Lakh from Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Manu Machhi village in Makhu, while promising to facilitate his travel to the USA. However, they allegedly failed to fulfil their promise.

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Following this, Harbhajan Singh, father of Gurwinder Singh, lodged a complaint with the police. After conducting a preliminary investigation, the police registered a case against both the accused under Sections 318 (4), 61 (2) of BNS along with Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professional Act at Makhu police station.

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