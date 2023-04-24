2 booked for extortion

Tribune News Service

Chamkaur Sahib, April 23

The police have booked a father-son duo for allegedly extorting money from a truck operator transporting mining material. The suspects have been identified as Jujhar Singh and his father Sangat Singh.

SHO Rupinder Singh said Davinderpal Singh, general manager of a road construction company, had lodged a complaint in this regard.

Davinderpal had informed the police that his company was laying a portion of the Ludhiana-Ropar Expressway and sand was being lifted for the purpose from near Pipal Majra with permission from the Mining Department.

Davinderpal alleged that on April 20 in the afternoon, three trucks of the company were stopped forcibly by Jujhar and a few others and they demanded Rs 20,000 per month to let the trucks pass. The complainant claimed that he reached the spot and sought some time for accepting the demands, following which the trucks were released.

He further alleged that on April 21, the trucks were again stopped and allowed to go only after Jujhar and Sangat were paid Rs 5,000 by a company official, Karamjit Singh.

The SHO said probe had been initiated after registering a case under Sections 384, 341 and 506 of the IPC against the suspects.