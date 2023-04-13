2 brothers die in road accident

Tribune News Service

Morinda, April 12

Two brothers were crushed to death by a tipper near Sarhana village on the Chamkaur Sahib road here on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Pinki (40) and Bunty (38), both residents of local Sant Nagar mohalla.

According to the police, the brothers used to collect cardboards and other waste material from shops to earn their livelihood.

On Tuesday, they were standing on a roadside near Sarhana village with their goods cart when a tipper coming from the Morinda side hit them, injuring the both seriously. They were taken to Government Medical College and Hospital at Chandigarh where Bunty was declared brought dead while doctors referred Pinky to the PGI, Chandigarh.

His relatives, however, took him to a private hospital in Ropar. However, he succumbed to the injuries midway.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Pardeep Kumar said a case under Sections 279, 304A and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered against the unidentified tipper driver on the complaint of Sewa Ram, the father of the deceased.