2 brothers die of overdose within 10 days

Tarn Taran, September 3
Mukhtiar Singh of Dhunn Dhai Wala in Chohla Sahib reportedly lost both his sons to drug overdose within the past 10 days.
More than 6 nabbed
Angrej Singh and Gurmel Singh died of drug overdose and more than six persons have been nabbed so far. — Harpreet Singh, Inspector
The family had to perform last rites of its younger son, Gurmel Singh, even before they could perform bhog ceremony of the elder child today.
While Angrej Singh died on August 25, Gurmel, who got married around 10 months ago, also met the same fate on September 2.
Subeg Singh Dhunn, chairman, Chohla Sahib Market Committee, said both the brothers worked in Gujarat and fell prey to bad company. He said Angrej came home around two weeks ago and died due to drug overdose.
“Gurmel had come to attend the bhog ceremony of his brother three days ago,” said Dhunn, adding that peddlers gave him injections of drugs and he died on the spot.
Meanwhile, peddlers used Gurmel’s ATM card twice to withdraw cash.
Inspector Harpreet Singh said both brothers died due to drug overdose and more than six persons had been nabbed so far. He said peddlers withdrew Rs 2,000 from Gurmel’s account by using his ATM.
Harpal Singh Baler of SAD (Amritsar) said drugs were easily available in many villages.
