2 consume insecticide, 1 dead

Our Correspondent

Abohar: Beant Kaur, a mother of two children consumed insecticide on Tuesday with her 35-year-old male ‘friend’ Sahib Ram. Both were admitted to the Civil Hospital here, where the man died while the woman was critical. OC

Army defuses two bombs

Abohar: The Bomb Disposal Squad of the Army on Tuesday defused two bombs that the police had kept under tight security outside Tilania Dehar village in the desert area near Suratgarh. OC

Rs 1.5L for 100 cancer patients

Chandigarh: AAP MP Sanjeev Arora on Wednesday announced to provide free treatment worth Rs 1.5 lakh each to 100 cancer patients every year. He said he had formed a trust in memory of his mother, who died recently fighting breast cancer. The trust would provide Rs 1.5 lakh worth of free treatment to 100 cancer patients every year. TNS

Skill centre working reviewed

Chandigarh: Less than two months after Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora inaugurated a Centre of Excellence in Phagwara, 140 candidates, including 32 girls, are undergoing training there. President of World Bank Ajay Banga and officials of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on Wednesday reviewed the functioning of the centre. TNS

#Abohar