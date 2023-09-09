2 cops among 5 injured in mishap

Abohar, September 8
Five, including two cops and two schoolchildren, were injured when a car collided with a Punjab Police vehicle near Rajpura village on Friday. The driver of the car suffered serious injuries and was still unconscious.
Praveen Kumar of Sadulshehar was bringing two children from Sadulshehar to a private school located on the Abohar-Seetogunno road. When he reached near Rajpura, the car collided with a police vehicle coming from Sherewala side.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi welcomes world leaders at G20 venue
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, IMF MD and Chairman K...
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...
Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports
Moroccans post videos showing buildings reduced to rubble an...
15kg heroin seized from Punjab's Fazilka
147 kg drugs seized from the district in last 45 days
Asia Cup: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Cricket Boards issue statement on India-Pakistan match reserve day
Bangladesh, Sri Lanka coaches object to reserve day; Boards ...