2 cops among 5 injured in mishap

Our Correspondent

Abohar, September 8

Five, including two cops and two schoolchildren, were injured when a car collided with a Punjab Police vehicle near Rajpura village on Friday. The driver of the car suffered serious injuries and was still unconscious.

Praveen Kumar of Sadulshehar was bringing two children from Sadulshehar to a private school located on the Abohar-Seetogunno road. When he reached near Rajpura, the car collided with a police vehicle coming from Sherewala side.

