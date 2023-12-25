2 cops suspended in Malerkotla

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, December 24

Two policemen, including in-charge and investigating officer at the Himmatpura police chowki under the Amargarh police station, have been suspended for dereliction of duty.

Malerkotla SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said Sub-Inspector Sukhchain Singh and steno Ram Gopal were suspended as they had failed to show conduct expected of police personnel. “Sukhchain often remained absent during night duty, while Ram Gopal was found seeking favours from locals,” he said.

