Rs 2 cr for flood-hit by Dera Beas

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 16

Representatives of Dera Beas today handed over a cheque for Rs 2 crore to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as relief fund to help people in the flood-affected areas of the state.

The CM said it was the need of the hour to ensure that the needy got timely help. Mann said every penny of the people’s contribution would give a major relief to the people in marooned areas in the state.

#Bhagwant Mann