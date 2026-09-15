2 days after police station blast, SDM office, 5 schools get bomb threats in Jalalabad

Two days after the bomb blast at City Police Station in Jalalabad, the SDM office and five private schools in the town reportedly

received calls on Tuesday morning warning that the buildings would be blown up. The threats triggered panic among school authorities and parents, many of whom rushed to the schools to bring their children back home.

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The threat message stated that the schools would be blown up at 1.11 pm. Following the threat, the administration summoned the Anti-Sabotage Team to search the premises and rule out the presence of any explosives.

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Jalalabad SDM Kanwarjit Singh Mann told The Tribune that the five private schools which received the threats were evacuated and thoroughly sanitised, but no explosive material was found. The SDM office was also searched, but nothing suspicious was found.

City Police Station SHO Mohit Dhawan appealed to residents not to panic. He said the cyber team of the police department was tracing the source of the message.