2 die, 1 injured in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, February 28

Two motorcyclists were killed and one sustained injuries in a car-motorbike collision near Kheri Bir Singh village today.

The deceased have been identified as Jaswinder Singh and Himmat Singh, residents of Kasumbadi village, while the injured is Jarnail Singh.

Jarnail said they were returning from a wedding at Gadanga village when a car coming from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle. The driver of the car managed to escape, he added. The police have registered a case against an unidentified man in this regard. —