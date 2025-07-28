DT
PT
Home / Punjab / 2 die as car plunges into canal

2 die as car plunges into canal

Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 06:52 AM Jul 28, 2025 IST
Army jawan Baljit Singh and his wife Mandeep Kaur died after their car plunged into the Sirhind Canal near Fidde Kalan village on Sunday.

Residents of Sadhanwala village, the couple had come to visit their relatives in Faridkot.

While heading back, their vehicle veered off the poorly maintained stretch on the banks and fell into the water. The NDRF launched a search operation that continued till evening today. The submerged car was retrieved, with both bodies found inside.

