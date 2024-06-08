2 die by suicide in Sangrur village

Sangrur: Two grain market workers — Hardeep Singh (21) and Jaspreet Singh (21) of Daula Singh Wala village — allegedly died by consuming some poisonous substance on Thursday. Inspector Karamjit Singh said a case regarding the two suicides had been registered against Vicky and Jagseer Singh. He said the deceased had given some money to the accused, but the accused were not returning it, due to which they took the extreme step.
