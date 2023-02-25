2 die by suicide in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, February 24

The body of Mijji Singh (30), who went missing yesterday from his house, was found in the Malukpura canal here today. His brother Vicky said Mijji was upset for the past few months.

Anusuyia (22), who was married to Satpal Sonu in Dhani Shafi, near here, reportedly died after consuming poison at her in-laws’ house. A case has been registered against her husband Sonu for abetting suicide.