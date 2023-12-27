2 die by suicide in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 26

In two separate incidents, two people ended life by hanging themselves here on Tuesday.

The body of 26-year-old Chandan Soni, who was running a soup cart, was reportedly found hanging from an iron girder inside a cattle shed near Namdev Chowk here. His relatives said Chandan was living a hand to mouth life and had no immediate family.

In Dhani Kadaka Singh village here, Sukhwant Singh Sukhi (30) reportedly hanged himself from a tree when his wife had gone to pluck kinnow fruits in an orchard. Someone noticed the body hanging and informed the police.

Preliminary investigation indicated that he was stressed as none of his three children in the past few years had survived. Due to frustration, he would seldom go to do labour work.

