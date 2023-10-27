2 die by suicide in Ropar

Tribune News Service

Ropar, October 26

A 25-year-old youth and his girlfriend ended their life by jumping into the Bhakra canal here today. The deceased, identified as Taranjit Singh and Harmanjot Kaur (21), were residents of Garden Colony.

Ropar Station House Officer Pawan Kumar said it was around 3 pm when they received information that the duo had jumped into Bhakra canal near Majari village. Some passers-by raised alarm, following which they were rescued and taken to Ropar Civil Hospital, where they were declared dead, he said.

The police is investigating the case to ascertain the reason behind the suicide, the Station House Officer added.

