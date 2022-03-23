2 die in lintel collapse at Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 22

Two persons were killed and two others seriously injured when the lintel of an under-construction structure collapsed at Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran in Chohla Sahib, 25 km from here, today.

The injured have been admitted to a private hospital here, where their condition was stated to be critical.

The deceased have been identified as Sarabjit Singh (40) and Gurmej Singh (60), both of Chohla Sahib. The injured are Karandep Singh and Mangal Singh.

On receiving information, Goindwal Sahib DSP Preet Inder Singh along with a police team visited the scene. The police officer said work on rooms was under way on the first floor when the mishap occurred.

Eyewitnesses said Sarabjit Singh, the contractor, noticed some dislodged wooden supports under the linter. As he warned workers, the lintel gave way, burring him along with three others.

Nearby residents started the rescue operation and pulled out two from the rubble soon after. The other two were also retrieved after some time.

The injured were taken to the Community Health Centre, Sarhali, where Sarabjit Singh and Gurmej Singh were declared dead. The other two were referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar.

The gurdwara is supervised by Baba Sukha Singh, head of the Kar Sewa sect, Sarhali Sahib. The DSP said a report under Section 174 CrPC had been lodged by the Chohla Sahib police.