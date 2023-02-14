2 die in Moga road mishap

Tribune News Service

Moga, February 13

Two migrant youths were killed while another was injured when their motorcycle rammed into a tempo on the outskirts of the city, police officials said here today.

The deceased youths, identified as Vijay Kumar (25) and Arvind Kumar (24), hailed from Bihar.

The injured youth Ajay Kumar (25), who was seriously injured, rushed to the District Hospital. The doctors referred him to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital at Faridkot where he was battling for life.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the youths were working together in a factory in the industrial area. They were going back to their houses after the duty hours.