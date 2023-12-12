2 drones, 4 kg drugs seized along border

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 11

In four separate incidents, security agencies seized two China-made drones and more than 4 kg narcotics near the International Border on Monday.

While carrying out area domination patrol ahead of the border fence near Roran Wala village in the Amritsar Sector, BSF troops recovered a drone along with 450 grams of heroin.

Based on information, a search operation was launched by the BSF on the outskirts of Hardo Rattan village in the same sector, during which a packet containing 400 grams of heroin with a metal ring attached to it was found in the fields.

A joint search was conducted by the BSF and the Punjab Police on the outskirts of Dal village in the Tarn Taran sector, where a drone was found lying in the fields.

In yet another incident, three packets containing 3.182 kg heroin stored inside a white waterproof bag with a strip of radium blinkers attached to it was seized near Dhyani Natha Singh Wala village in the Fazilka Sector during a joint search by the BSF and the police.

