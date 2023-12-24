2 drones, 970 gm heroin seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 23

In separate incidents, security agencies seized two China-made drones and 1 kg heroin along the International Border in the state on Saturday.

In a joint search operation by the Border Security Forces (BSF) and the Punjab Police on the outskirts of Bhaini Rajputana village in the Amritsar sector, a drone and a packet containing 540 gram heroin was recovered.

During another joint search operation on the outskirts of Dode village in the Tarn Taran sector, a drone along with a packet containing about 430 gram heroin was recovered.

