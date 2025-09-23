2 ex-CMs’ kin among 13 in fray for Muktsar dist Cong chief post

The race for district Congress president in PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring’s home district Muktsar has turned into a high-stakes contest, with former CM Harcharan Singh Brar’s daughter-in-law Karan Kaur Brar, former CM Parkash Singh Badal’s estranged cousin Maheshinder Singh Badal’s son Fateh Singh Badal and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s close relative Anek Singh Brar among 10 other contenders.

Advertisement

Other applicants are Shubhdeep Singh Bittu, the sitting district Congress president who also heads the Malout Municipal Council, advocate Jaspal Singh Aulakh, Charandeep Singh Baam, Ranjit Singh, Om Parkash Khichi, Navdeep Kaur, Bhinder Sharma, Jugraj Singh, Gurwinder Kaur and Leelu Ram.

With the Assembly elections due in early 2027, many Congress leaders feel the post should go to a Congress loyalist who can keep the party united. Some even fear internal groupism may otherwise intensify.

Advertisement

Karan Kaur Brar, former MLA from Muktsar, said: “I was not keen on filing the form for district president but I submitted it on the last day just to keep the Congress flock together. There are too many factions here, and only a ‘taksali’ (staunch) Congress leader can unite them.”

Former district president Gurdas Girdhar also echoed the same sentiment, saying, “There is a strong feeling among party workers that only a committed Congressman should lead, as the party needs to work aggressively in the run-up to the polls.”

Advertisement

Fateh Badal’s father, Maheshinder Badal, thrice unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election from Lambi against Parkash Singh Badal – once as an Independent and twice on a Congress ticket.

The party observer, Vikar Rasool Wani, a Congress Working Committee (CWC) member, is frequently touring the district, getting feedback from the party workers.