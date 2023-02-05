2 extortion gangs busted, six arrested

Sangrur, February 4
The police have busted two gangs involved in alleged extortion with the help of women. The police have arrested six members of both gangs and started further investigation.
While sharing details at Malerkotla, SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu said the suspects used to trap their victims with the help of women or by pretending to be sick.
The suspects took the victims to the their houses. In the house, the suspects used to beat victim and record his video with a girl, said SSP Sidhu. Later, the suspects extorted money from the victim after threatening him of uploading videos on the social media, SSP Sidhu added.
“We have registered two FIRs at the Sadar Ahmedgarh police station and arrested six members of both gangs. Further investigations are on,” said SSP Sidhu. “The police have seized five mobile phones and Rs 10,000 cash from the suspects,” SSP Sidhu added.
