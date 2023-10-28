2 fake journos held for extorting Rs 50,000 from JE

Chandigarh, October 27
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday arrested two persons posing as journalists for allegedly extorting Rs 50,000 from a government official.
A VB spokesperson said the suspects have been identified as Amrit Pal Singh of Pathreri village and Jatinder Singh, a resident of Roopnagar district. The duo was arrested following a complaint by PSPCL Junior Engineer (JE) Som Nath.
The JE had approached the VB at SAS Nagar headquarters, alleging that the suspects were posing as journalists and threatening him with the release of a video clip on social media unless he paid them Rs 50,000.
The Vigilance arrested the duo while accepting Rs 50,000 as extortion money from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.
