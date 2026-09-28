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Home / Punjab / 2 farm labourers electrocuted after stepping on snapped power line in Moga

2 farm labourers electrocuted after stepping on snapped power line in Moga

Victims, both in their early 30s, died on the spot; villagers blame Powercom for alleged poor maintenance

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 01:51 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Two young farm labourers were electrocuted to death after coming into contact with a snapped live power line in a paddy field at Badni Khurd village in Moga district. Image credit/iStock photo
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Two young farm labourers were electrocuted to death after coming into contact with a snapped live power line in a paddy field at Badni Khurd village in Moga district on Saturday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Gurpreet Singh and Chand Singh, both residents of nearby Raoke Kalan village. The two men, who were in their early 30s, worked as daily-wage labourers to support their families.

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According to sources, the victims were walking through the paddy field when they inadvertently stepped on a live electricity wire that had snapped and fallen to the ground. They suffered severe electric shocks and died on the spot.

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The incident has left residents of Raoke Kalan in shock, with villagers mourning the loss of the two young men.

Family members and local residents blamed the Powercom department, alleging poor maintenance of ageing overhead power lines. They demanded an inquiry into the incident and sought accountability from the authorities.

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The villagers also urged the state government and the electricity department to provide suitable compensation to the families of the deceased.

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