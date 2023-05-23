2 forest officials held for graft

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, May 22

The Vigilance Bureau (VB), during its anti-corruption campaign, has arrested Block Forest Officer, Ramandeep Singh, and Munish Kumar, a security official, posted in Malerkotla forest range, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000.

A spokesperson of the VB said a case had been registered against the employees after a complaint was lodged on the ‘CM Anti-Corruption Action Line’ by Gurjeet Singh of Katron village, Sangrur district. He added that the complainant had alleged that the officials had taken Rs 70,000 for not imposing heavy fines in lieu of cutting of trees.