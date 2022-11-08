2 former cops get life term in 30-yr-old fake encounter case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 7

Two former police officials, convicted in a 1993 fake encounter case, were sentenced to life imprisonment by a CBI court in Mohali today. Retired sub-inspectors Shamsher Singh (76) and Jagtar Singh (72) were convicted by the court on October 27.

The court today pronounced the sentence in the nearly 30-year-old case in which Harbans Singh, a resident of Uboke, along with an unknown person (later nominated as Raju), was shown as killed during police firing. It was held by the trial court that the encounter was fake. The court convicted accused Shamsher Singh and Jagtar Singh of offences punishable under Section 120-B read with Sections 302 and 218 of the IPC.

Both suspects have been awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh each under Sections 120-B and 302. They have been awarded imprisonment of two years and a fine of Rs 5,000 each under Section 218.

On April 15, 1993, it was claimed by the Tarn Taran Sadar police that at 4.30 am, three militants attacked a police party when it was taking Harbans Singh, a resident of Uboke, who was in its custody, for the recovery of arms and ammunition as per his disclosure from the Chambal drain area. During cross-firing, Harbans Singh and an unidentified militant were killed.

A case under Sections 302, 307, and 34 of the IPC read with Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and Section 5 of the TADA Act was registered against unknown militants at the Tarn Taran Sadar police station on on April 15, 1993.