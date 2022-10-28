2 former Punjab Police officials convicted in 1993 fake encounter case

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Mohali, October 27

In a 1993 fake encounter case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mohali on Thursday convicted two former Punjab Police officials — Shamsher Singh and Jagtar Singh — for killing two persons in 1993. Two other accused police officials — Puran Singh and Jagir Singh — had died during the trial.

Victims were shown as killed in cross-firing The court pronounced judgment in the fake police encounter in Tarn Taran on April 15, 1993, in which Harbans Singh along with one unidentified man was shown as killed during cross-firing It was held by the CBI court that the encounter was fake and Shamsher Singh & Jagtar Singh had been convicted in the case

CBI Special Judge Harinder Sidhu pronounced the judgment in over 29-year-old encounter case of Tarn Taran in which one Harbans Singh of Uboke along with one unknown militant was shown as killed during cross-firing. The court will announce the quantum of punishment on November 2.

Holding that the encounter was fake, the trial court convicted Shamsher Singh and Jagtar Singh for offences punishable under Sections 120-B, 302 and 218 of the IPC.

On April 15, 1993, it was claimed by the Tarn Taran Sadar police that at 4.30 am, three militants attacked a police party when they were taking one Harbans Singh, who was in their custody, for recovery of arms and ammunition as per his disclosure statement from the area of Chambal drain. During the cross-firing, Harbans Singh and one unidentified militant were killed. A case was registered under Sections 302, 307 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and Section 5 of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act against unknown militants.

However, on the orders of the Supreme Court, the CBI conducted an investigation based on a complaint of Paramjit Singh, brother of Harbans Singh, and found the story of the encounter suspicious. On the basis of the inquiry, the Central agency on January 25, 1999, registered a case against the police officials under Sections 34, 364 and 302 of the IPC.

A chargesheet was filed in the CBI court on January 8, 2002, against the accused police officials. Charges were framed against the accused on December 13, 2002, by the court, but the trial was put on stay from 2006 to 2022 on the orders of higher courts. The statements of 17 witnesses were recorded before the trial court.

