2 former SAD MLAs join BJP

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 15

Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLAs Amarpal Singh Bony (Ajnala) and Manmohan Singh Sathiala (Baba Bakala) joined the BJP today in the presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the party office in New Delhi.

Punjab BJP president Ashwini Sharma was also present on the occasion.

Bony had submitted his resignation from the primary membership of the SAD to party president Sukhbir Singh Badal recently.