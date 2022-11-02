2 gangsters among 5 held

Tribune News Service

Batala, November 1

The Batala police arrested five persons, including two gangsters, wanted in several cases, from Panwah village today.

SSP Satinder Singh said the cops acted on a tip-off that gangsters Lovepreet Singh Luv and Peter Masih were holding a secret meeting with three of their accomplices at the house of one Gurpartap Singh Gaggi at Panwah. “Acting on the input, we formed a special team which raided the house and apprehended all the five,” he said.

He added that both Luv and Masih were wanted in several cases. “FIRs under Sections 302, 307, 379 IPC and the Arms Act have been registered against them in the past in various police stations of Batala police district.