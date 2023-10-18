2 gangsters from Punjab arrested in Mumbai

PTI

Mumbai, October 18

Two gangsters hailing from Punjab and allegedly involved in 11 cases, including attempt to murder and kidnapping, were arrested from Mumbai on Wednesday morning, an official said.

Based on specific information, sleuths of the Mumbai crime branch laid a trap in Vinoba Bhave Nagar of Kurla area and nabbed Pancham Noor Singh (32) and Himanshu Mata (30) from a hotel, he said.

Both are residents of Jalandhar in Punjab and involved in 11 cases, including offences such as attempt to murder, kidnapping, firing and creating terror, the official said.

The Mumbai police have informed their Punjab counterparts about the arrests, he said.

Both the accused would be handed over to the Punjab police later in the day, he added.

