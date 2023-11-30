2 gangsters killed in encounter in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, November 29

Two gangsters belonging to Sanju Bahman gang, wanted in Sambhav Jain kidnapping case, were killed in an exchange of fire with the Ludhiana police at Tibba bridge on Ludhiana-Doraha road on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Sanjeev Kumar alias Sanju Bahman and Shubham Gopi, who are facing several cases of dacoity, robbery and drug smuggling. Sanju was the kingpin of the gang. Automatic pistols were seized by the police from the deceased.

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal, while confirming the development, said that the police had received a tip-off about the location of the suspects and they were heading towards Doraha side on a scooter.

A police party started chasing them. After reaching near Tibba bridge, the miscreants fired at the police party and the police also retaliated.

About 20 rounds of fire were exchanged between the police and the accused. Chahal said that one ASI, Sukhjit Singh, of Ludhiana police also suffered bullet injury and was rushed to the DMC hospital for treatment.

On November 17, hosiery owner Sambhav was cornered by five persons, who after thrashing him had abducted him in his car and shot him on his leg. They had demanded Rs 5 crore ransom to release him. However, when Sambhav’s wife came with the money, kidnappers — suspecting police movement — didn’t not collect the ransom, threw the victim on the road and fled with the car.