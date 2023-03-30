 2 get death for rape, murder of 7-yr-old : The Tribune India

2 get death for rape, murder of 7-yr-old

Convicts smashed victim’s head with brick after violating her

2 get death for rape, murder of 7-yr-old


Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Ludhiana, March 29

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Amar Jeet Singh has awarded the death penalty to Vinod Shah (25) and Rohit Kumar Sharma (23), both of Doraha, for the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl. A fine of Rs 2 lakh each was also imposed on the accused.

The court observed, “Indeed, such criminals are a danger to the society at large and are beyond reformation and rehabilitation. The court cannot certainly remain oblivious of its duty to take into consideration the plight of the victim and her family while awarding the sentence to the convicts and not only the circumstances in the life of the convicts. Therefore, this court is of the firm opinion that the present case falls within the purview of ‘rarest of rare cases’ and calls for imposition of the capital punishment upon the convicts.

“The convicts have committed such a horrible crime with a girl of tender age who went with convict Vinod Shah after posing faith in him that she is being taken for buying candies, but the little girl could not have imagined that this would be her last sojourn and she was brutally raped by both the convicts and fearing apprehension, they smashed her head with a brick and killed her in a cold-blooded manner which can never be condoned otherwise it would send wrong message to the society.”

“There can never be more graver and heinous crime than the rape and murder of a girl of seven and a half years of age who was unable to understand as to what was happening with her. Ordinarily, the offence of rape is grave by its nature. More so, when the perpetrator of the crime is known person, it is more graver and the rarest of rare, which warrants a strong deterrent judicial hand.

“Even in ordinary criminal terminology a rape is a crime more heinous than murder as it destroys the very soul of a hapless woman and in the present case, the victim was also murdered. This is more so when the perpetrator of the grave crime is the relative of the victim girl,” the court remarked.

Divulging the details, Additional Public Prosecutor BD Gupta said a case against the accused was registered at the Doraha police station on March 10, 2019, following the statement of the victim’s mother.

The prosecution examined as many as 14 witnesses and checked for the DNA of the accused to prove the guilt of the accused.

The complainant stated that Shah was her husband’s nephew and had come to their home. He took alcohol with her husband and then went out with the victim on the pretext of purchasing candies for her.

Cannot be a graver crime than this, says court

There can never be a graver and heinous crime than the rape and murder of a girl of seven and a half years of age, who was unable to understand as to what was happening with her. Ordinarily, the offence of rape is grave by its nature. More so, when the perpetrator of the crime is a known person, it is graver and the rarest of the rare.

