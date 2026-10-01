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Home / Punjab / 2 held after firing outside DSP office in Jalalabad

2 held after firing outside DSP office in Jalalabad

Jalalabad City police station SHO says the police were informed that some persons were chasing others towards the DSP’s office, where one round was allegedly fired

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Our Correspondent
Fazilka, Updated At : 09:38 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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According to sources, personal rivalry is suspected to be the reason behind the incident. iStock photo
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Panic spread in Jalalabad town on Thursday evening when some persons allegedly opened fire during a confrontation outside the office of the DSP, Jalalabad.

Jalalabad City police station SHO Sumit Dhawan said the police were informed that some persons were chasing others towards the DSP’s office, where one round was allegedly fired.

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The SHO said the police had rounded up two persons, identified as Sona Singh alias Sonu, a resident of Badal Ke village, and Akash, a resident of Mauza village, and recovered a .32-bore pistol from their possession.

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He said the police were investigating the incident. According to sources, personal rivalry is suspected to be the reason behind the incident.

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