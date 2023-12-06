2 held for cattle smuggling

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 5

Three days after the seizure of a truck carrying 12 cows on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road, two more cows, which were illegally confined, were rescued today.

Mahant Garib Dass, a cow vigilante, said they had received inputs that a mini-truck, laden with cattle, was coming towards the city.

The police arrested the driver and his helper, identified as Lakha and Karan Masih, respectively.

#Fazilka #Ferozepur