2 held for cattle smuggling

Ferozepur, December 5
Three days after the seizure of a truck carrying 12 cows on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road, two more cows, which were illegally confined, were rescued today.
Mahant Garib Dass, a cow vigilante, said they had received inputs that a mini-truck, laden with cattle, was coming towards the city.
The police arrested the driver and his helper, identified as Lakha and Karan Masih, respectively.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not in race to be Madhya Pradesh CM: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Rajasthan MLAs meet Vasundhara Raje in Jaipur | Raman Singh ...