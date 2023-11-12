2 held for extortion threat to doctor

Faridkot, November 11
The Faridkot police on Saturday arrested two youths for allegedly sending an extortion letter to a doctor. Posing as members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the youths delivered the extortion letter to the doctor, packed in a sweet box, at his clinic.
After a sweet box was delivered at the reception of the hospital, the opening of this ‘gift box’ found a letter, demanding Rs 1.5 lakh. An hour after making delivery of this extortion letter, the accused made a phone call to the doctor. The accused threatened to harm doctor’s family members if he did not cough up the money.
An investigation was started by the police soon after the doctor reported the matter to them. The police scanned the CCTV footage from the cameras that were active in the area at the time of delivery of the “sweet pack” and also collected the details of the phone number which was used by the accused to make a call to the doctor.
The accused, identified as Vikramjit Singh and Bindi, have been arrested while their one accomplice is absconding.
