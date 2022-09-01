2 held for making ransom calls

Ropar: The police have arrested Ramandeep Singh and Balwinder Singh of Badi Jhallian village for allegedly making ransom calls in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. SSP Sandeep Garg said the accused had snatched a bike and a cellphone. They used to carry out recce of their targets and note the phone numbers from hoardings. TNS
Ferozepur boy dies in Canada
Ferozepur: Shubhdeep Singh Dosanjh (24) of Lohgarh village reportedly died in a road accident in Canada. The victim was working as a truck driver in Brampton. The accident took place at Coquihalla Highway No. 5. His truck was hit by another truck, coming from the opposite direction. Shubhdeep died on the spot. OC
Moga man dies by suicide
Moga: Facing abuse and humiliation by his wife and two children, Avtar Singh (50), son of Niranjan Singh of Nihal Singh Wala, allegedly ended his life by consuming poison on Wednesday. IO Kuldeep Raj said a criminal case under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC had been registered against Sukhwinder Kaur, Jagjit and Bhupinder.
