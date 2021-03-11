2 held for sending obscene pics in Abohar

Tribune News Service

Abohar: The police have arrested two persons for allegedly cheating guillble people by sending them obscene photos and videos. Three mobile phones were recovered from the duo following their arrest. A case has been registered. OC

Set up welfare board: Traders

Fazilka: A meeting of the Fazilka District Beopar Mandal was held under the chairmanship of its chief Ashok Gulbadhar. Karyana Merchant Association chief Krishan Jasuja said the government should set up Traders’ Welfare Board.