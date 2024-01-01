2 held for theft

Muktsar, December 31
The police claimed to have solved multiple theft cases after the arrest of two persons. The two suspects were allegedly involved in thefts in Gidderbaha town in the wee hours of December 20. A car that they used to commit thefts in has also been seized. The suspects have been identified as Jony alias Raju and Vikram of Ferozepur district.
The police claimed that during questioning, the suspects admitted to having used a fake registration number plate on the car while they committed thefts. The police also claimed that these suspects had been involved in other cases of thievery in Malout, Kotha Guru, Rama Mandi, Talwandi Sabo, Nathana, Bathinda, Jandiala Guru, Jaito, Goniana, Kot Kapura and Muktsar.
SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena said 23 FIRs have been registered against the suspect, Jony, for various cases of theft in Punjab and Haryana, while four FIRs have been registered against Vikram. Another suspect, Karanvir Ram, is yet to be arrested.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISRO launches satellite PSLV-C58; to study black holes, galaxies
At about 21 minutes into its flight, the rocket will orbit X...
North Korea's Kim orders military to 'thoroughly annihilate' US, South Korea if provoked
Kim is expected to ramp up weapons tests in 2024 ahead of th...
Sikh man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted
Jagtar Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Kaur, both in their 50s, we...
13 cows, 2 gold rings, a treadmill on the list as Nitish Kumar declares assets worth Rs 1.64 crore
The only immovable property that he has is an apartment in D...
Denmark's Queen announces abdication after 52-year reign in New Year's eve speech
After King Frederik IX passed away on January 14, 1972, Quee...