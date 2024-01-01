2 held for theft

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, December 31

The police claimed to have solved multiple theft cases after the arrest of two persons. The two suspects were allegedly involved in thefts in Gidderbaha town in the wee hours of December 20. A car that they used to commit thefts in has also been seized. The suspects have been identified as Jony alias Raju and Vikram of Ferozepur district.

The police claimed that during questioning, the suspects admitted to having used a fake registration number plate on the car while they committed thefts. The police also claimed that these suspects had been involved in other cases of thievery in Malout, Kotha Guru, Rama Mandi, Talwandi Sabo, Nathana, Bathinda, Jandiala Guru, Jaito, Goniana, Kot Kapura and Muktsar.

SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena said 23 FIRs have been registered against the suspect, Jony, for various cases of theft in Punjab and Haryana, while four FIRs have been registered against Vikram. Another suspect, Karanvir Ram, is yet to be arrested.

