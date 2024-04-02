2 held taking Rs 2.5L in name of VB officials

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 1

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested two persons for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2.50 lakh in the name of VB officials.

A spokesperson for the VB said those arrested had been identified as Paramjeet Singh, alias Pamma, a resident of Daroli village in Patiala, and Sahil Goyal, also of Patiala. They had been booked following an online complaint lodged by Jagseer Singh, a resident of Arnetu village in Patiala district, on the Chief Minister’s “anti-corruption action line”.

He said the complainant had alleged that both of them had taken a bribe of Rs 2.50 lakh in the name of VB officials from him to help in an ongoing inquiry into allegations of embezzlement in village development works against his mother.

A case under Section 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both at the VB police station in Patiala.

