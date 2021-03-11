2 held with 1.5L sedative pills

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, June 10

The police claimed to have caught two persons with 1,50,000 sedative pills, 55-kg poppy husk and a pick-up vehicle. IGP Faridkot PK Yadav said the pick-up was intercepted at Killianwali. The accused have been identified as Rajinder and Bobby. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.